Cheprot, Wanjiku eye Okpekpe history - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Cheprot, Wanjiku eye Okpekpe history – Daily Trust



Daily Trust Cheprot, Wanjiku eye Okpekpe history

Daily Trust

Kenyan's Simon Cheprot and Polline Njeru Wanjiku have set their sights on becoming the first man and woman to win the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race titles two times. The Kenyans were winners in 2016 to make it a Kenyan double for the third time …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

