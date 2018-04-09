Chesang makes history with 2nd gold for Uganda — Nigeria Today

Chesang makes history with 2nd gold for Uganda
Chesang GOLD
Chelangat Bronze
Gold Coast, Australia | THE INDEPENDENT | Stella Chesang joined the list of Ugandan Commonwealth Games champions by winning the 10,000m final emphatically at the Gold Coast event on Monday.
She becomes only the second ever Uganda champion in the women’s events after Dorcus Inzikuru, winner of the steeplechase in Melbourne in 2006.
Chesang, 21, a former world mountain running champion, beat off a still challenge from Kenyan Stacy Ndiwa who settled for second position. She took the race in 31:45.30, with the Kenyan challenger coming in at 31:46.36 in a personal best.
Ugandan youngster Mercyline Chelangat,20, capped a fine performance by Uganda by grabbing the bronze medal.
Just a day earlier, Joshua Cheptegei set the pace for the Ugandans on day one of athletics by winning the men’s 5000m final.
“I want to congratulate Stella Chesang for winning Gold in the Women’s 10,000m finals at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. You have done your country proud!,” Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said in a tweet soon after.
Uganda’s history at Commonwealth games
|Medal
|Name
|Games
|Sport
|Event
|Gold
|George Oywello
|1962 Perth
|Boxing
|Heavyweight
|Gold
|James Odwori
|1970 Edinburgh
|Boxing
|Light Flyweight
|Gold
|Mohamed Muruli
|1970 Edinburgh
|Boxing
|Light Welterweight
|Gold
|Benson Masanda
|1970 Edinburgh
|Boxing
|Heavyweight
|Gold
|Mohamed Muruli
|1974 Christchurch
|Boxing
|Welterweight
|Gold
|Ayub Kalule
|1974 Christchurch
|Boxing
|Lightweight
|Gold
|Justin Juuko
|1990 Auckland
|Boxing
|Light Flyweight (– 48 kg)
|Gold
|Godfrey Nyakana
|1990 Auckland
|Boxing
|Lightweight (– 60 kg)
|Gold
|Dorcus Inzikuru
|2006 Melbourne
|Athletics
|3000m Steeplechase
|Gold
|Boniface Kiprop
|2006 Melbourne
|Athletics
|10,000 metres
|Gold
|Moses Ndiema Kipsiro
|2010 Delhi
|Athletics
|5,000 metres
|Gold
|Moses Ndiema Kipsiro
|2010 Delhi
|Athletics
|10,000 metres
|Gold
|Moses Ndiema Kipsiro
|2014 Glasgow
|Athletics
|10,000 metres
|Silver
|Patrick Etolu
|1954 Vancouver
|Athletics
|High Jump
|Silver
|Thomas Kawere
|1958 Cardiff
|Boxing
|Welterweight
|Silver
|Kesi Odongo
|1962 Perth
|Boxing
|Lightweight
|Silver
|Leo Rwabwogo
|1970 Edinburgh
|Boxing
|Flyweight
|Silver
|Deogratias Musoke
|1970 Edinburgh
|Boxing
|Featherweight
|Silver
|William Koskei
|1970 Edinburgh
|Athletics
|400 metres hurdles
|Silver
|Silver Ayoo
|1974 Christchurch
|Athletics
|400 metres
|Silver
|James Odwori
|1974 Christchurch
|Boxing
|Light Flyweight
|Silver
|Ali Rojo
|1974 Christchurch
|Boxing
|Bantamweight
|Silver
|Shadrack Odhiambo
|1974 Christchurch
|Boxing
|Featherweight
|Silver
|Ruth Kyalisima
|1982 Brisbane
|Athletics
|400m Hurdles
|Silver
|Peter Rwamuhanda
|1982 Brisbane
|Athletics
|400m Hurdles
|Silver
|Victor Byarugaba
|1982 Brisbane
|Boxing
|Light Middleweight
|Silver
|Joseph Lubega
|2002 Manchester
|Boxing
|Light Heavyweight
|Silver
|Mohamed Kayongo
|2002 Manchester
|Boxing
|Light Welterweight
Uganda medals Commonwealth games
|Games
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Rank
|1954 Vancouver
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|1958 Cardiff
|0
|1
|0
|1
|17
|1962 Perth
|1
|1
|4
|6
|11
|1966 Kingston
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1970 Edinburgh
|3
|3
|1
|7
|9
|1974 Christchurch
|2
|4
|3
|9
|10
|1982 Brisbane
|0
|3
|0
|3
|18
|1990 Auckland
|2
|0
|2
|4
|11
|1994 Victoria
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|1998 Kuala Lumpur
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|2002 Manchester
|0
|2
|0
|2
|30
|2006 Melbourne
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|2010 Delhi
|2
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2014 Glasgow
|1
|0
|4
|5
|18
|Total
|13
|15
|21
|49
|18
