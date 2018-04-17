Chibok Girls: Boko Haram Have Responded To My Tweets – Ahmad Salkida — Nigeria Today

Chibok Girls: Boko Haram Have Responded To My Tweets – Ahmad Salkida

Nigerian journalist, Ahmad Salkida has promised to release Boko Haram’s response to his tweets on the fourth anniversary of the Chibok girls’ kidnap. Salkida had said in the viral tweets that only 13 of the 115 girls remaining in Boko Haram captivity were alive. The tweets had drawn condemnation from the Federal Government, with Senior […]

