 Chibok Girls: Boko Haram Have Responded To My Tweets – Ahmad Salkida — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Chibok Girls: Boko Haram Have Responded To My Tweets – Ahmad Salkida

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian journalist, Ahmad Salkida has promised to release Boko Haram’s response to his tweets on the fourth anniversary of the Chibok girls’ kidnap. Salkida had said in the viral tweets that only 13 of the 115 girls remaining in Boko Haram captivity were alive. The tweets had drawn condemnation from the Federal Government, with Senior […]

The post Chibok Girls: Boko Haram Have Responded To My Tweets – Ahmad Salkida appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.