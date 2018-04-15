Chibok Girls: Presidency disowns Salkida, says his information on Chibok girls ‘fake’ — Nigeria Today

Chibok Girls: Presidency disowns Salkida, says his information on Chibok girls ‘fake’
The Presidency has dismissed Ahmed Salkida’s latest information that only 15 of the remaining 113 abducted Chibok schoolgirls in captivity of Boko Haram were believed to be alive. Sakilda, a Nigerian journalist believed to be based in Dubai and self-acclaimed negotiator in the Chibok girls saga, had made this disclosure in a series of tweets […]
The post Chibok Girls: Presidency disowns Salkida, says his information on Chibok girls ‘fake’ appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
