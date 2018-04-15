Chibok girls: Presidency reacts to Salkida’s claim that only 15 girls alive — Nigeria Today

Chibok girls: Presidency reacts to Salkida’s claim that only 15 girls alive

The Presidency has dismissed Ahmed Salkida’s latest information that only 15 of the remaining 113 abducted Chibok schoolgirls in captivity of Boko Haram are alive. Sakilda, a Nigerian journalist believed to be based in Dubai and self-acclaimed negotiator in the Chibok girls saga, had made this disclosure in a series of tweets posted on his […]

Chibok girls: Presidency reacts to Salkida's claim that only 15 girls alive

