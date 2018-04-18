Chibok: Reps set up c'ttee to unravel current status, non-release of schoolgirls - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Chibok: Reps set up c’ttee to unravel current status, non-release of schoolgirls – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Chibok: Reps set up c'ttee to unravel current status, non-release of schoolgirls
Vanguard
By Levinus Nwabughiogu. ABUJA—Worried by their continued stay in captivity, the House of Representatives, yesterday, set up an adhoc committee to investigate the circumstances of the abduction, status and non-rescue of the remaining 113 Chibok …
