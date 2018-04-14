ChibokGirls: Only 15 remaining out of 113 girls — Nigeria Today

#ChibokGirls: Only 15 remaining out of 113 girls

Ahmad Saldika, Nigerian journalist popular for investigating the working of Boko Haram group has revealed that only 15 out of the 113 Chibok Girls believed to be in the custody of insurgent group are still alive.

15/ Today, my painstaking investigations on the #Chibokschoolgirls revealed that just a handful of the 113 #ChibokGirls are alive. Many of the girls have died as a result of cross fires and bombardments of the security forces that no doubt were intent on rescuing them. — Ahmad Salkida (@ContactSalkida) April 14, 2018

16/ I regret to state here that only 15 out of the 113 #Chibokgirls are alive today, based on my investigations in the last 3 months and we have already seen some of them in a video, which I exclusively obtained and was published on SR website. — Ahmad Salkida (@ContactSalkida) April 14, 2018

Today, April 14th makes it exactly 4 years that the young girls were abducted from their school in Chibok- Sadly, only 15 are reported to be alive.

This is likely reason why Police cleared BBOG sit out knowing most of the girls are dead and anticipating a march when this news is heard. — Ibe (@utellmemore) April 14, 2018

. The shame is that we have allowed an issue we could have nipped in the bud early in the day, fester for so long..and — NERO (@baiyegbusi) April 14, 2018

If this is true, it is shocking and a terrible tragedy. Young lives wasted for what? — Olatunji Olusumbola (@chrismiles78) April 14, 2018

