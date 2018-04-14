 #ChibokGirls: Only 15 remaining out of 113 girls — Nigeria Today
#ChibokGirls: Only 15 remaining out of 113 girls

Posted on Apr 14, 2018

 

Ahmad Saldika, Nigerian journalist popular for investigating the working of Boko Haram group has revealed that only 15 out of the 113 Chibok Girls believed to be in the custody of insurgent group are still alive.

Today, April 14th makes it exactly 4 years that the young girls were abducted from their school in Chibok- Sadly, only 15 are reported to be alive.

 

