Chicago Blackhawks retaining both Bowman and Quenneville - Chicago Daily Herald — Nigeria Today

Chicago Blackhawks retaining both Bowman and Quenneville – Chicago Daily Herald



Chicago Daily Herald Chicago Blackhawks retaining both Bowman and Quenneville

Chicago Daily Herald

Joel Quenneville and Stan Bowman will both be back with the Blackhawks next season, John McDonough told a small group of reporters at the United Center on Thursday morning. "The decision has been made to retain Stan and Joel. I have confidence in them …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

