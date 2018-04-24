Chief Accounting Officer (CAO) at XpatFunds - Akwa Ibom — Nigeria Today

Chief Accounting Officer (CAO) at XpatFunds – Akwa Ibom
XpatFunds, is recruiting to fill the position of: Chief Accounting Officer (CAO). The position is located in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Interested candidates should possess a first degree/HND in any of the Social Sciences, with at least 3 years work experience.
