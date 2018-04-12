Chiellini: Referees Always With Madrid — Nigeria Today

Chiellini: Referees Always With Madrid

Juventus centre back, Giorgio Chiellini has slammed referee decisions that favor Real Madrid, after a late penalty saw them crash out of the UCL.

The Bianconeri were set on forcing an extra time at the Santiago Bernabeu, after scoring three goals, to match their 3-0 home loss.

Michael Oliver awarded Madrid a penalty in stoppage time, after a Benatia challenge on Vazquez, and Buffon was sent off for dissent, after vehemently protesting the decision.

Chiellini believes it is similar to the 6-3 aggregate win over Bayern last season, as Ronaldo scored an offside goal and Vidal was sent off.

“It shouldn’t be surprising, Bayern Munich went through it last year and this was Juve’s turn,” Chiellini told Mediaset Premium.

“Between the first leg and this one, just about everything happened. It’s laughable that the Italian refereeing designator said things are going well in the Champions League.

“Nobody thought we could turn it around, but we believed and it’ll help us for the next Champions League campaigns. It’ll be an objective for the future.”

“It wasn’t an issue of VAR, because the referee still needs to have courage and a conscience,” said the 33-year-old. “The referee must try to be less of a protagonist and give only clear-cut decisions.

“You could tell at the time it wasn’t a penalty, but seeing the footage back it’s just laughable. We must remember that we beat Real Madrid 3-0 on their own turf and only a crazy person would’ve believed that going in.

“We could’ve scored five or six goals, so we ought to be proud. We want to win the seventh Scudetto.”

