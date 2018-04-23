Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is curious as to why Hillary Clinton’s Twitter Bio begins with “Wife” — Nigeria Today

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is curious as to why Hillary Clinton’s Twitter Bio begins with “Wife”

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie interviewed US 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the PEN World Voices Festival lecture on Sunday night.

Full of praises for the politician, Adichie said there was one thing that did bother her about the former First Lady:

In your Twitter account, the first word that describes you is ‘Wife.’ And then I think it’s ‘Mom,’ and then it’s ‘Grandmother,’

Her husband, Bill Clinton, Adichie continued, does not have “Husband” leading as his Twitter bio.

And when I saw that, I have to confess that I felt just a little bit upset. And then I went and I looked at your husband’s Twitter account, and the first word was not ‘husband.’

She asked to know if it was Clinton’s choice to identify first in relation to her husband, and why she chooses to, if she did.

Although Clinton did have a pretty good reason why she has “wife” leading her bio, she said she would change it. She said:

When you put it like that, I’m going to change it

Explaining why she has it up on her bio, Clinton talked about the importance of personal relationships, and the fact that women should be able to celebrate both their relationships and their achievements.

