 Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Makes History On The Cover Of Port Magazine - Nigerian Entertainment Today — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Makes History On The Cover Of Port Magazine – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Makes History On The Cover Of Port Magazine
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie makes history as the first woman to grace the cover of Port Magazine – a publication which until now, was predominantly a men's magazine featuring only accomplished men on their covers. The superstar author was

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.