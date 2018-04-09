Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Thought 'Americanah' Would Be A Terrible Book - Konbini — Nigeria Today

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Thought ‘Americanah’ Would Be A Terrible Book – Konbini
|
Konbini
|
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Thought 'Americanah' Would Be A Terrible Book
Konbini
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is one of the most celebrated authors out of Africa, and for good reason: all her books have been beyond fantastic. While her essays and short stories alone would make her worthy of all the praise, her impeccable novels are …
Bloom: A Story of Fashion Designer Elsa Schiaparelli
MARY HIGGINS CLARK – I'VE GOT MY EYES ON YOU: A Novel
Hello Darkness: Peter Wells' life with cancer, part 4
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!