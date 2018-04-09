 Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie to receive Honorary Degree from Bowdoin College — Nigeria Today
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie to receive Honorary Degree from Bowdoin College

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been announced as one of three people who will receive honorary degrees from Bowdoin College on May 26th. She will receive the honorary degree alongside chemist and Nobel laureate Thomas R. Cech and former diplomat and government official Susan E. Rice. Bowdoin College is a private liberal arts college located in Maine […]

