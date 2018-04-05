 China bans sale of Bibles — Nigeria Today
China bans sale of Bibles

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Bibles can no longer be purchased online in China despite the government publishing a new document claiming that it allows freedom of worship. The disappearance of Bibles on internet retailers is the latest restriction the country had placed on its fast-growing Christian population. Religious freedom campaigners have said freedom for Christians in China has been […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

