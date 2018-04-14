China Chamber of Commerce donates to NOTN — Nigeria Today

China Chamber of Commerce donates to NOTN

In furtherance of its commitment to the economic development of Nigeria, six Chinese firms under the auspices of China Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria (CCCN), recently, donated office equipment such as Desktop and Laptop Computers, Printers, Projectors and Projector Screens to the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN).

Speaking while presenting the equipment to the Director General, NOTN, Ambassador Chiedu Osakwe, the Chamber’s President, Mr Ye Shuijin noted that the chamber’s main objective was to make their products available for Nigerians to experience and create jobs in Nigeria. Shuijin commended the Nigerian Government for providing enabling investment environment for Chinese firms operating in the country, adding that the firms had benefited greatly from the Nigeria and China trade relationships for many years.

He stated that most Chinese firms in Nigeria had operated for over 10 years while some had successfully operated for over 30 years.

