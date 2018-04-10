 China close down WeChat App for publishing vulger, improper content — Nigeria Today
China close down WeChat App for publishing vulger, improper content

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in World

Chinese authorities Tuesday closed an app and account on social network WeChat for publishing “vulgar and improper content.” Operated by news website Toutiao, the app and WeChat account was called “Neihan Duanzi”, a Chinese euphemism for “dirty jokes,” according to a press release from the State Administration of Radio and Television. On April 3, Toutiao […]

