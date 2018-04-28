China, India agree to improve military communication for border peace - South China Morning Post — Nigeria Today

China, India agree to improve military communication for border peace – South China Morning Post
NDTV
China, India agree to improve military communication for border peace
South China Morning Post
China and India on Saturday pledged to improve military communication to avoid a repeat of last year's stand-off along their 3,500km shared border, as the two sides wrapped up talks aimed at getting their relationship back on track. Indian Prime …
