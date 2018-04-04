White House Tries to Tamp Down Trade War Fears as China Retaliates - New York Times — Nigeria Today

White House Tries to Tamp Down Trade War Fears as China Retaliates – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
White House Tries to Tamp Down Trade War Fears as China Retaliates
New York Times
WASHINGTON — White House officials moved quickly on Wednesday to calm fears of a potential trade war with China, saying the administration's proposed tariffs were a “threat” that would ultimately help, not hurt, the United States economy, hours after …
The Only Way to Win a Trade War is Not To Fight
Trump, Xi wait to see who blinks first as trade fight heats up
Not a trade 'war' but a trade 'dance'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!