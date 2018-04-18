China offers The Gambia 400 short term study packages - Xinhua — Nigeria Today

China offers The Gambia 400 short term study packages – Xinhua
|
Jollofnews
|
China offers The Gambia 400 short term study packages
Xinhua
BANJUL, April 18 (Xinhua) — The People's Republic of China has offered 400 short term study packages to the Gambia government as part of bilateral education exchange between the two countries, Gambia's information minister, Demba A. Jawo said on …
Gambia Defends Terminating GMI Deal
Gambia: Gov't Rescinds Decision To Restore MGI Contract
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!