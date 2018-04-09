China overtakes US as 'most favored nation' among Kenyans - The Standard — Nigeria Today

China overtakes US as ‘most favored nation’ among Kenyans – The Standard



The Standard China overtakes US as 'most favored nation' among Kenyans

The Standard

NAIROBI, KENYA: China has overtaken United States as Kenya's favourite ally, a new survey by Ipsos now says. According to the study, more Kenyans see China as the development partner of greatest benefit, even compared to the US (34 percent vs. 26 …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

