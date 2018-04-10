 China To Force Artificial Rain and Snow To Fall Over An Area Twice The Size Of Nigeria — Nigeria Today
China To Force Artificial Rain and Snow To Fall Over An Area Twice The Size Of Nigeria

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Since 2013 China has been creating 55 billion tons of artificial rain a year. The country is now embarking on its biggest rainmaking project ever. Chinese authorities intend to force rainfall and snow over 1.6 million sq km, an area roughly twice the size of Nigeria. The government will use new military weather-altering technology developed […]

