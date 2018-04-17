China's Quarterly Growth Comes In (Again) At 6.8 Percent - NPR — Nigeria Today

China’s Quarterly Growth Comes In (Again) At 6.8 Percent – NPR
NPR
China's Quarterly Growth Comes In (Again) At 6.8 Percent
NPR
China, the world's second-largest economy, grew at 6.8 percent in the first three months of 2018, thanks to strong consumer demand, robust exports and investment in the country's real estate market. It was the third-straight quarter for 6.8 percent …
China announces it will allow full foreign ownership of auto manufacturers in 5 years
China to scrap foreign auto ownership limits by 2022
China's consumers keep spending in first quarter, but growth slows
