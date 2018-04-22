 Chiori talks tough ahead of title defence - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Chiori talks tough ahead of title defence – The Punch

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Punch

Chiori talks tough ahead of title defence
The Punch
World Boxing Federation Junior Middleweight champion and Global Boxing Federation World Super Middleweight title holder, Gifted Chiori, says he will stop Teemu Touminen in the third round, when he defends his title in a 10-round bout against the
'I'm proud of my AJ roots'The Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.