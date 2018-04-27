Chivita Active promotes healthy lifestyle in new campaign — Nigeria Today

Chivita Active promotes healthy lifestyle in new campaign

Chivita Active, one of Nigeria’s leading fruit juice brands, has launched a new communication campaign tagged C’mon Get Active. The campaign is designed to inspire consumers to get active and encourage wellness through active health, while reinforcing Chivita Active’s position as a high quality wholesome fruit juice and an enabler for a healthy active life.

Deployed across different communication channels including TV, Radio, Print, etc., the C’mon Get Active campaign aligns with the growing consciousness amongst Nigerians to stay healthy by embarking on a journey of active health. The C’mon Get Active campaign tells stories of ordinary people who in their own special ways say YES to active health, by simple and engaging workouts across various parts of the day.

With the ‘Chivita Active Power of 6 Citrus’ offering already building brand relevance through its positioning for active health, further complemented by the introduction of ‘Chivita Active Vegetable Fruit Nectar’, has been an innovative approach at integrating healthy lifestyle and enhanced nourishment.

Chivita Active is filled with the power of Vegetables and Fruits perfectly blended with the goodness of vitamins and fibre with no preservatives. It is a smart and tasty way to get the right dose of antioxidant and stamina for a healthy active lifestyle, as well as the go-to fruit juice, whether at home, work, or on the go.

Tolu Fatusi, a fitness instructor at the National Stadium, Surulere, emphasized the need for Nigerians to embrace a regimen for active health to promote wellness.

“For me, I take a 2km walk everyday in my neighbourhood to stay smart, active and be more productive. Part of my routine includes taking a pack of Chivita Active Fruit Juice along for the walk because it is a high-quality fruit juice with great taste and dense in nutrients for enhanced nourishment. It is an essential enabler for my active health routine,” he stated.

Hassan Belgore, a communication analyst with WingPlus Communication stated that the Chivita Active C’mon Get Active commercial underlines the relevance of Chivita Active to the Nigerian consumers, who are increasingly striving for wellness through active health.

“It is a campaign that definitely highlights the brand promise of Chivita Active and attempts to stimulate positive consumer experience for the brand by positioning the brand as the go-to fruit juice for active health,” he noted.

Commenting on the new campaign, Chi Limited’s Marketing Director, Probal Bhattacharya, said that the new Chivita Active campaign C’mon Get Active is a call to consumers to get active by connecting with their aspiration for living an healthy active life.

“In an era of growing health consciousness, when consumers are proactively looking for enablers for a fit healthy active life, Chivita Active is undoubtedly their go to brand of fruit juice. With this new communication we want to give the fit & healthy at heart a friendly nudge to overcome the inertia and step right out to enjoy the aspired healthy active life, each one in their own special way,” he noted.

Since its introduction into the Nigerian juice market, Chivita Active has been well received by consumers, and its success and market leadership have been underscored by its brand proposition and superior quality. Chivita Active is available in four exciting blends of 6 Citrus Fruits and the Vegetables + Fruits variants: Carrot and Orange, Beetroot and Grape, Beetroot and Apple.

