CHOGM: ‘Stop De-marketing Nigeria’, PDP Tells Buhari — Nigeria Today

CHOGM: ‘Stop De-marketing Nigeria’, PDP Tells Buhari

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Politics

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday implored President Muhammadu Buhari to show leadership and stop allowing his re-election interest to further de-market the nation and blocking Nigeria’s chances of accessing international help in critical sectors. A statement by PDP’s national spokesman, Kola Olagbondiyan, recalled that yesterday, the nation was burdened with yet another integrity issue […]

The post CHOGM: ‘Stop De-marketing Nigeria’, PDP Tells Buhari appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

