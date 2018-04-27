‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ movie will let audiences control the ending — Nigeria Today

‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ movie will let audiences control the ending
Fox is producing a film based on the Choose Your Own Adventure series of novels, both in terms of setting and experience. The new film will give audiences control over how the story will unfold as they watch, just like the book series.
