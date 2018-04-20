 Chris Gayle: T20's biggest visionary and revolutionary - ESPN.co.uk — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Chris Gayle: T20’s biggest visionary and revolutionary – ESPN.co.uk

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


ESPN.co.uk

Chris Gayle: T20's biggest visionary and revolutionary
ESPN.co.uk
Junior Bennett, who coached Jamaica to five straight regional first-class titles without any experience of having played first-class cricket himself, loves to tell a story of Chris Gayle's evolution as a batsman. Back when Gayle hadn't yet made it
Virender Sehwag saved the IPL by picking me: Chris GayleTimes of India
Chris Gayle slams IPL season's first ton: Will teams regret snubbing a run machine?Zee News
Virender Sehwag has saved IPL by picking me, says Chris GayleThe Indian Express
ESPN (press release) (blog) –India Today –The Tribune –Sify News
all 13 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.