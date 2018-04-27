Christian Pilgrimage Is Beyond Visiting Israel – Uja — Nigeria Today

Christian Pilgrimage Is Beyond Visiting Israel – Uja
The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission NCPC), Rev Uja Tor Uja has said that Christian Pilgrimage is beyond visiting Israel to see sites. Adding that the exercise is poised to influence the world with learning. Uja who disclosed this today in Abuja while playing host to the new Chairman of Benue State […]
The post Christian Pilgrimage Is Beyond Visiting Israel – Uja appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!