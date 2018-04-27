Christian Pilgrimage Is Beyond Visiting Israel – Uja — Nigeria Today

Christian Pilgrimage Is Beyond Visiting Israel – Uja

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission NCPC), Rev Uja Tor Uja has said that Christian Pilgrimage is beyond visiting Israel to see sites. Adding that the exercise is poised to influence the world with learning. Uja who disclosed this today in Abuja while playing host to the new Chairman of Benue State […]

The post Christian Pilgrimage Is Beyond Visiting Israel – Uja appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

