Christian Soldiers Hold Easter Service Inside Sambisa Forest (Photo) — Nigeria Today

Christian Soldiers Hold Easter Service Inside Sambisa Forest (Photo)

Nigerians on social media have been given a peek into the lives the nation’s soldiers lead in their bid to defeat the Boko Haram insurgents. This was revealed when a photo of some Nigerian soldiers observing Easter service surfaced online. The photo showed some of the soldiers sitting on logs of wood while one conducted […]

The post Christian Soldiers Hold Easter Service Inside Sambisa Forest (Photo) appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

