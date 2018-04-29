Christians In Benue Protest The Killings Of Their People By Fulani Herdsmen - Photos — Nigeria Today

It is no news that Fulani herdsmen are running riot in Benue State and killing everything that is not a cow “obviously they value the live of cows than that of humans” and the latest being the killing of two Catholic priests and 15 members of the church. Yet government didn’t do nothing to address these killings.

On this note, Christians staged a peaceful protest in N.K.S.T Iortyer, Benue State over the killings of Benue people by Fulani herdsmen.

Photos of the protest below….