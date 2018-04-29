 Christians In Benue Protest The Killings Of Their People By Fulani Herdsmen - Photos — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Christians In Benue Protest The Killings Of Their People By Fulani Herdsmen – Photos

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

It is no news that Fulani herdsmen are running riot in Benue State and killing everything that is not a cow “obviously they value the live of cows than that of humans” and the latest being the killing of two Catholic priests and 15 members of the church. Yet government didn’t do nothing to address these killings. 
On this note, Christians staged a peaceful protest in N.K.S.T Iortyer, Benue State over the killings of Benue people by Fulani herdsmen. 
Photos of the protest below….

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.