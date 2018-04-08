Chrome is scanning Windows, but it may be a bug — Nigeria Today

Chrome is scanning Windows, but it may be a bug
It turns out Chrome is scanning Windows devices, but Google is working on a fix for this problem. In the meantime, clearing your download history might help with slowdowns.
