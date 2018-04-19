Chrome’s desktop browser now supports web-based VR on the Oculus Rift — Nigeria Today

Chrome’s desktop browser now supports web-based VR on the Oculus Rift

The latest stable version of Google Chrome for desktop now supports the Oculus Rift headset via WebVR. Chrome automatically detects the headset, determines its capabilities, and renders web-based VR at a compatible framerate.

The post Chrome’s desktop browser now supports web-based VR on the Oculus Rift appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

