Chrome’s desktop browser now supports web-based VR on the Oculus Rift — Nigeria Today

Chrome’s desktop browser now supports web-based VR on the Oculus Rift
The latest stable version of Google Chrome for desktop now supports the Oculus Rift headset via WebVR. Chrome automatically detects the headset, determines its capabilities, and renders web-based VR at a compatible framerate.
