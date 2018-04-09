Chumani Maxwele’s Latest Protest Took Place During His Graduation Ceremony [Video] — Nigeria Today

Chumani Maxwele’s Latest Protest Took Place During His Graduation Ceremony [Video]

His name is Chumani Maxwele, and he doesn’t care what you think.

Back in March 2015 he sprung to prominece when he threw faeces on the statue of Cecil John Rhodes located on the UCT campus, but he isn’t exactly popular with everyone.

There was that time he said all white people should be killed, and then there was also that time he was accused of beating a black woman with a sjambok during protests at Wits University.

On Friday, he again grabbed headlines when he interrupted a UCT graduation ceremony. Here’s News24:

As vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng was about to cap Maxwele, he started chanting repeatedly “Max Price exploits us!” Price is the former vice-chancellor of UCT. Maxwele continued until he was ushered off the stage.

Here’s footage of what went down:

Sure sounds popular with the crowd.

Congrats to everyone who graduated, protesting or otherwise.

[source:news24]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

