 Churches As Maternity: How Spiritual Homes Plunge Women Into Fistula — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Churches As Maternity: How Spiritual Homes Plunge Women Into Fistula

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Health | 0 comments

Complications during pregnancy and childbirth are the leading cause of death and obstetric fistula popularly known as VVF for women of childbearing age in Nigeria. VICTOR OKEKE in this report writes against the practice of seeking medical care in spiritual homes. According to Lord Macmillan in his celebrated description of a reasonable man in Glasgow […]

The post Churches As Maternity: How Spiritual Homes Plunge Women Into Fistula appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.