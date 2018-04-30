Churches Mourn Death Of Two Catholic Priests Killed In Benue State — Nigeria Today

Churches Mourn Death Of Two Catholic Priests Killed In Benue State
It was a mourning Sunday as many churches in Makurdi Benue State, complied with the directive of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to protest the killings in different parts of the country by herdsmen and those under the captivity of Boko Haram. Christian faithful wore black and white attires as a mark of mourning […]
