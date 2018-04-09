 CIBN holds 2018 AGM, elects Dr Uche Olowu as 20th President - Naija247news — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

CIBN holds 2018 AGM, elects Dr Uche Olowu as 20th President – Naija247news

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Naija247news

CIBN holds 2018 AGM, elects Dr Uche Olowu as 20th President
Naija247news
The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria on Saturday April 7th, 2018 held its 2018 Annual General Meeting in Lagos, where it announced the election of new executives and reviewed the 2017 financial and operational reports. Coordinated by the
CIBN grows income to N1.5bn, elects new presidentThe Punch

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.