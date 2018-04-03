CIBN president proffers solutions to bad loan crisis - The Punch — Nigeria Today

CIBN president proffers solutions to bad loan crisis – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
CIBN president proffers solutions to bad loan crisis
The Punch
The President and Chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Prof. Segun Ajibola, says there is a need for financial institutions to return to the basic canons of lending in order to mitigate rising bad loan crisis in the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!