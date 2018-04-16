 CIBN reconstitutes governing council, elects Olowu as President - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
CIBN reconstitutes governing council, elects Olowu as President – Vanguard

CIBN reconstitutes governing council, elects Olowu as President
THE Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, CIBN, has elected new national officers to steer its affairs for the next two years. At the head of the newly constituted Governing Council as President/Chairman of Council is Dr. Uche Messiah Olowu, FCIB
