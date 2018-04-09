Cities crucial for driving SA's growth – finance minister - Citizen — Nigeria Today

Cities crucial for driving SA’s growth – finance minister – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Cities crucial for driving SA's growth – finance minister
Citizen
Nene said the country's cities offered a rich mix of diverse people, skills, infrastructure and capital. Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said cities were the key to building a prosperous and inclusive South Africa. He was speaking at the Gordon …
Rand 'irrational' after Nene's comments
SA cities on the brink of collapse – Nene's dire warning
SA's foundering cities cannot be allowed to fail, warns Nhlanhla Nene
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!