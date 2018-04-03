City better prepared to foil Salah, Mane, Firmino – Gundogan — Nigeria Today

City better prepared to foil Salah, Mane, Firmino – Gundogan

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan believes they are better prepared to cope with Liverpool’s attacking trio in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at Anfield on Wednesday. City’s 4-3 defeat at Liverpool in January was their only loss against a English Premier League (EPL) side this season. It came courtesy three goals in […]

The post City better prepared to foil Salah, Mane, Firmino – Gundogan appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

