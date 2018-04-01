City streets: why South Africa should design more people-friendly spaces - The Independent — Nigeria Today

City streets: why South Africa should design more people-friendly spaces – The Independent
The Independent
City streets: why South Africa should design more people-friendly spaces
Streets have many purposes. They carry traffic. They're conduits for electrical, telephone and water services to homes and businesses; below ground, they provide sewer and storm water networks. They have another crucial use too: they are or should be …
Gauteng authorities concerned about increase in pedestrian fatalities
Pedestrians make up bulk of road deaths in Gauteng
