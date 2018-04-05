CJ Maraga defends Judiciary and officials - The Standard — Nigeria Today

CJ Maraga defends Judiciary and officials – The Standard



The Standard CJ Maraga defends Judiciary and officials

The Standard

Justice David Maraga yesterday said judges gave their verdicts based on the weight of the evidence presented before them. ALSO READ: Matiang'i cannot be excused for breaking the law. The CJ broke his silence after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

