Claims CID apologised to Mahama men over double pay false - Gary - Myjoyonline.com — Nigeria Today

Claims CID apologised to Mahama men over double pay false – Gary – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Claims CID apologised to Mahama men over double pay false – Gary
Myjoyonline.com
The Police CID did not apologise to former government appointees cited for receiving double pay, a member of the governing NPP's communications team has said. Gary Marfo Nimako said investigators at the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana …
Arrest Obinim over stickers if it is bad – Adongo to NPP
Mahama Government Blew GHC8.1m On YEA
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!