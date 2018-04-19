Clara Rufai launches Shine Vision in Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Clara Rufai launches Shine Vision in Nigeria

By Naomi Tenebe

Shine Vision is soaring higher into new expressions and also sharing the vision, ideology and personal brilliance coaching with the world.

Speaking with Vanguard during the launch of Shine Vision, the founder, Clara Rufai said that Shine Vision was something that was born in her spirit many years ago.

“The whole intent is that anyone who wants to shine should be given everything they need to shine – the tool kit, blueprint and strategy tips. I would be building a one-stop portal for this purpose.

She said: “As a Nigerian, it is important to give back to my community; that is why I started from my state of origin in Nigeria.” She revealed that there would be more opportunities for people who wish to participate in an upcoming event in Port Harcourt in June where the platform would be able to provide them with digital products, trainings, coaching and mentoring group and also one-on-one coaching.

She said she is very particular about women, adding that “as a woman, you should remember that if you are shining your daughter, other girls around you would be able to look up to you and have the desire to shine.

The post Clara Rufai launches Shine Vision in Nigeria appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

