Clark: Enough is enough, we have never had the benefit of any good government since 1960 — Nigeria Today

Clark: Enough is enough, we have never had the benefit of any good government since 1960

A legal practitioner and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Robert Clarke says Nigerians has never experienced the benefit of good governance since 1960.

Clarke disclosed this on Channels Television’s Breakfast Programme, Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

“Let me be frank, enough is enough in Nigeria. We have never had the benefit of any good government since 1960. The system that we have been carrying on with since 1999 allows for looting,” he said.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria also stated that the Federal government cannot stop looting by merely releasing list of allege looters. He maintained that, no matter how public officers and politicians are persecuted due to corruption, if the system is not changed, corruption will continue to thrive.

“The more people are shown to be looters, the better but that does not stop looting. It will continue until the system is changed.

“No matter how you try corrupt officials, no matter how you try public officers, no matter how you try politicians, if the system is basically corrupt, it is wasted

“Nigerians must be aware of the so-called looters, if there are looters. If anybody feels that his name has been put there without any justification, then the world will be able to listen to him,” he added

