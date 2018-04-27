 'Clash of tacticians': Bosso, Ngezi in top of the table clash - Chronicle — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘Clash of tacticians’: Bosso, Ngezi in top of the table clash – Chronicle

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Chronicle

'Clash of tacticians': Bosso, Ngezi in top of the table clash
Chronicle
THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League top of the table clash between Ngezi Platinum Stars and Highlanders has all the ingredients of a sumptuous football meal, prepared by tacticians Tonderai Ndiraya and Madinda Ndlovu. In their pre-match fliers
Ngezi's record under threatDailyNews
Mhondoro Ngezi Declared “A War Zone”ZimEye – Zimbabwe News

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.