Clifton Shores Reality TV Guy To Save Gupta Mines — Nigeria Today

Clifton Shores Reality TV Guy To Save Gupta Mines

You’ve probably heard of the abomination that was Clifton Shores, but in case you haven’t then we have you covered.

Just head over here, and dig around if you must.

Billionaire Quinton van der Burgh was the creator of the show, and now he is trying to turn around another trainwreck – the two financially crippled Gupta mines.

Times LIVE below:

Van der Burgh has won a temporary contract to keep Optimum and Koornfontein mines afloat. Through his business Burgh Group Holdings‚ the businessman and philanthropist will act as a technical advisor to the mines. Various Gupta businesses are struggling as banks shun them following allegations the family used ties to former president Jacob Zuma to win contracts. Optimum Coal and six other companies were placed in administration in February and were unable to operate because India’s Bank of Baroda‚ the last lender to have open accounts linked to the Guptas‚ was preparing to leave the country. Other parties offered financing‚ but Burgh “came without conditions”‚ Louis Klopper‚ a bankruptcy-proceedings manager at Coronado Consulting Group‚ said on Wednesday. Burgh is “an ideal partner” to provide technical expertise and banking facilities‚ he said‚ without disclosing financial terms.

You don’t become filthy, stinkin’ rich by forking over hand-outs, so I’m sure van der Burgh is looking after his own interests, too.

If you want to know, in great detail, how he came to amass his wealth there’s a great interview on Entrepreneur Mag.

Rather mine rescue than reality TV, please.

Oh, and if you must, you’ll find both seasons of the show, rebranded as The Shores, on their YouTube channel.

[source:timeslive]

