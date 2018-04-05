 Climate change threatens livelihoods of 130m Niger Basin inhabitants - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today
Climate change threatens livelihoods of 130m Niger Basin inhabitants – Guardian (blog)

Climate change threatens livelihoods of 130m Niger Basin inhabitants
Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, has said the livelihoods of over 130 million people living in the Niger Basin were at risk of climate change and other environmental challenges. He stated this at the technical experts meeting of the 36th

