Climate change threatens livelihoods of 130m Niger Basin inhabitants - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Climate change threatens livelihoods of 130m Niger Basin inhabitants – Guardian (blog)



Guardian (blog) Climate change threatens livelihoods of 130m Niger Basin inhabitants

Guardian (blog)

Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, has said the livelihoods of over 130 million people living in the Niger Basin were at risk of climate change and other environmental challenges. He stated this at the technical experts meeting of the 36th …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

