 Cloudflare wants to make your internet faster and more secure with 1.1.1.1 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Cloudflare wants to make your internet faster and more secure with 1.1.1.1

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

On April Fool’s Day, the internet company Cloudflare delivered a new product that ought to bring a smile to your face (but not because of any joke). Cloudflare debuted its first consumer service product called 1.1.1.1.

The post Cloudflare wants to make your internet faster and more secure with 1.1.1.1 appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.